Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were 13 more COVID-19-related deaths in the area reported from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
- Ten of those were in local Iowa counties, including 24-hour records of five Dubuque County deaths and three Jackson County ones. Both Clayton and Jones counties also saw their tolls climb by one. Statewide, a record 84 related deaths were recorded in the time period.
- Elsewhere, two more related deaths were reported by Jo Daviess County, Ill., while one more was recorded for Grant County, Wis. Jo Daviess County has had six such deaths since Monday.
- Due to inconsistencies in how testing data is reported, the TH has removed that information from its daily graphics and will report the number of “active” cases for each county and the change from one day earlier. The active case count is determined by taking the total number of cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and the number of recovered.
- A total of 71 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque were confirmed from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped to 14.5%.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate had fallen to 22.4%.
The recent decrease has corresponded with the slowing of an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. As of Friday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Corrections reported just three inmates and seven staff still testing positive. In all, the outbreak infected 824 inmates and 147 staff. Five infected inmates died.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Clayton County’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 21%, Jackson County’s rate had fallen to 18.7%, and Delaware County’s was down to 16.2%.
- The state health department on Friday released county-level hospitalization data as of Thursday afternoon. At that time, Dubuque County had 34 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, 15; Clayton County, 11; Jackson County, nine; and Delaware County, two.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, the state was reporting outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care facilities — four fewer than one day earlier. At that time, the case counts were: Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 21 cases (an increase of one); ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 17 cases (up two); Dubuque Specialty Care — 71 cases (a reported increase of 60 that puts the facility’s case count close to how it was being reported two weeks earlier); Bethany Home, Dubuque — five cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases; Anamosa Care Center — 65 cases; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 69 cases (up two); Great River Care Center in McGregor — 39 cases (up seven); Guttenberg Care Center — 44 cases (an increase of two); and Elkader Care Center — 22 cases (up 13).
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count grew by 2,834 in the 24 hours that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the total to 240,316. The state’s related death toll rose to 2,606.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported that its total case count fell by 18, one day after reporting an increase of 17. The county did not specifically address the large fluctuation, instead providing a list of reasons why case counts could decrease, such as a case being initially recorded for the incorrect county.
- Statewide, there were 4,847 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 404,555. There were 63 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,625.
- In Illinois, 10,526 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 148 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 770,088 cases and 12,974 deaths.