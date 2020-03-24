During the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh surprised the crowd by bringing out actors dressed as medical personnel to deliver free flu shots to celebrities. Oh told the crowd “You know you wore a sleeveless gown for a reason!”
Samberg added, “If you are an anti-vaxxer, just put a napkin on (or perhaps over) your head and we will skip you.”
We certainly hope that in the next year or so they’ll be able to advocate for the COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine! But until then, it’s essential that you keep your respiratory and immune systems as healthy as possible (the coronavirus attacks the lungs).
Making sure you get enough sleep, taking a daily a multivitamin, getting moderate physical activity and eating a vegan diet are ways to bolster your immune system so you can fight back against this coronavirus. A flu vaccine is also a smart step. You don’t want double trouble! During the 2018-2019 flu season, the flu vaccine was estimated to have prevented some 4.4 million illnesses. Plus, research indicates the vaccine makes the flu less severe if you do catch it.
So, if you’re worried about the COVID-19 (57% of Americans say they are afraid it will hurt the economy; 47% are afraid they or someone in their family will get the virus), do something about upgrading your lifestyle choices, and get a flu vaccine. You’ll reduce your 10-year rate of death more than getting COVID-19 will increase it.
Mehmet Oz, M.D. is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D. is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. To live your healthiest, tune into “The Dr. Oz Show” or visit www.sharecare.com.