Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were reported today by state health officials.
Dubuque County's total now stands at 162, along with five related deaths.
Meanwhile, three more cases were reported at a Dubuque long-term-care facility where there is an outbreak.
Eighteen cases now are being reported at Dubuque Specialty Care, 2935 Kaufmann Ave. The facility's total stood at just four -- one staff and three residents -- as of Monday.
Also today, an additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Clayton County, which is the county's second. No additional cases were confirmed, so the tally remains at 18.
There were no additional cases reported in Jones County, which has a total of 25, or Jackson County, with five.
Delaware County remains at seven cases, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Statewide, 293 new cases were reported for a total of 10,404. There were 12 additional deaths in the state, where 63,171 people have been tested for the coronavirus.