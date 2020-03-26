Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds this afternoon issued an order extending the mandated closure of several types of businesses while expanding the list to include bookstores, clothing retailers, jewelry stores and more.
Reynolds previously ordered the closure of all fitness centers, swimming pools, salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, theaters and casinos in an effort to stem the growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today's order extends that forced closure through April 7.
The following business also were ordered to close at the end of the day today:
- Bookstores
- Clothing stores
- Shoe stores
- Jewelry stores
- Luggage stores
- Cosmetic, beauty or perfume stores
- Florists
- Furniture and home furnishing stores
The order does not affect other retail outlets that sell these items while also selling vital needs like food, medical supplies or household goods.
The order also expands screening requirements for health care workers and eases some regulations placed on providers. Additionally, nursing or long-term care facilities can no longer discharge residents for nonpayment.