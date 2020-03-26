News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

US hospitals rush to find beds for surge of virus patients

Dubuque chamber of commerce calls for delay of Five Flags vote

UPDATE: Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

UPDATE: 1st COVID-19 cases in Clayton, Grant counties; totals increase 21-36% in 3 local states

Jobless claims soar as Iowa sees biggest jump in virus cases

UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 cases jump to more than 700

3.3 million seek U.S. jobless aid, nearly 5 times earlier high

Fed chair Powell says will provide nearly unlimited lending

TV viewership climbing with people stuck at home by virus

Dreaming of lottery riches? Virus could cut jackpots

Helpers: TH seeks tips on local residents, groups making difference during pandemic

Pelosi forecasts House OK of Senate's $2.2T virus aid plan

Bank of England warns of 'large and sharp' UK downturn

Restaurant growth screeches to a halt amid pandemic shutdown

Review: Virus could close Illinois community health centers

City employees pulled from Dubuque City Hall, Federal Building after 2 illnesses

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

New help line to aid local small businesses navigate assistance options

City of Dubuque, county officials weigh localized shelter-in-place orders

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, including 2 more in Iowa County

Bellevue officials close basketball, tennis courts, playground equipment

2 area chamber offices temporarily close

Comedy performance at Five Flags rescheduled

Regional blood center requiring donation appointments

Dubuque library suspends curbside pickup; other branches reduce services

Dubuque casino postpones all entertainment acts through May 13

City of Dubuque waives permit requirements for temporary signs

Local experts: Social distancing key to public health, hard on mental health

Association: COVID-19 confirmed at a Dubuque County long-term-care facility

Tri-state classrooms move online amid pandemic

PHOTO GALLERY: 'Parades' in Bellevue, Peosta reconnect teachers, students

NFL: Goodell orders NFL team facilities closed

MLB ballparks will remain eerily empty on 'opening day'

Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays

Airlines, others to benefit from $2 trillion rescue bill

Illinois delays income tax deadline as virus cases climb

Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for the coronavirus

Nation/world news in brief

Drugmaker backpedals on specialty status for COVID-19 drug

Biden calls for 'meticulous oversight' of virus aid package