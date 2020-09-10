The kitchen of a Dubuque taproom will be closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Backpocket Taproom, 333 E. 10th St., announced today that a member of the Backpocket Bytes kitchen team is infected. The rest of the kitchen staff also is being tested, but the kitchen will remain closed "until the appropriate amount of time has passed as outlined by public health (officials)."
The taproom's bar and arcade will remain open.
"There was no interaction with the kitchen team member and any bartending staff," the announcement stated. "As such, it was not recommended by public health that we close the bar."