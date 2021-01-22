PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- More than 3,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant Count…

GALENA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that, as of today, 109 resi…

Vaccine figures for SW Wisconsin

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- More than 2,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given to Grant County residents as of today, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Elsewhere as of today, the state reported that 1,335 doses to Iowa County residents; 802 doses to Lafayette County residents; and 535 doses to Crawford County residents.

Statewide, 235,750 doses had been administered as of today, and 35,924 residents have been fully vaccinated by receiving the required two doses. The state did not provide county-specific data regarding fully vaccinated residents.