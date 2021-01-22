More than 1,300 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to new data released by the state today.
It showed that 1,368 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fifth-highest in the state, trailing only Johnson, Polk, Linn and Black Hawk counties.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 162 people since Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 6,339 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Thursday -- a total that was 748 higher than Tuesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 843 who have received one dose (an increase of 144 from Tuesday); 66 fully vaccinated (an increase of 40)
- Delaware County residents: 931 who have received one dose (increase of 94); 92 fully vaccinated (increase of 35)
- Jackson County residents: 905 who have received one dose (increase of 147); 164 fully vaccinated (increase of 73)
- Jones County residents: 1,133 who have received one dose (increase of 58); 85 fully vaccinated (increase of 23)
In Iowa, vaccines currently only are being given to people considered to be in the Phase 1A category. These people include health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term-care facilities.
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 26,463 people statewide had been fully vaccinated -- 9,609 more than on Tuesday. A total of 167,961 had received one dose so far, an increase of 19,993 from Thursday.