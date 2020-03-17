A local organization announced Monday that it will temporarily close all of its senior centers and meal sites starting today.
The meal sites of the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging include locations in Elkader, Guttenberg and Monona in Clayton County; in Cascade, Dubuque, Dyersville, Luxemburg and Worthington in Dubuque County; and in Bellevue and Maquoketa in Jackson County.
In an announcement, the organization stated that people who go to the sites will be contacted and offered the option of receiving home-delivered meals.
“For the health and safety of the individuals we serve as well as our employees, we are discontinuing any group gatherings and will be conducting business over the phone as much as possible, but we will continue to deliver meals,” said CEO Donna Harvey. “Because social isolation is an issue with the population we serve, we are setting up a plan to contact individuals regularly to continue to provide that human contact and assess nutrition or other needs they may have.”
In conjunction with that announcement, the organization once again asked for more volunteer drivers. The agency’s coverage area includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.
The announcement notes that volunteers “will be given gloves for their safety as well as the safety of the person receiving the meals.”
Those interested should call 1-800-779-8707.