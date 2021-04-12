Dubuque County health officials reported today that a bigger-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine dose shipment to MercyOne Pharmacy has opened the door for appointments in Peosta, Iowa.
The pharmacy received an additional 1,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine against COVID-19. They have planned clinics today and tomorrow at Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road.
To schedule an appointment, visit www.mercyone.org/dubuque/find-a-service-or-specialty/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccinations.
"We’d love to have all 1,000-plus appointments filled by tomorrow," said County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert today.
These 1,000 doses were in addition to the 2,340 doses of Pfizer and 200 doses of Moderna included in the county's weekly allotment from the Iowa Department of Public Health.