PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A popular children's event will not be held in Platteville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Platteville Main Street's Promotion Committee announced Wednesday that it was canceling its annual Sweet Treats event.
"It was determined to be too risky during the pandemic to bring hundreds of parents and children to our downtown," stated a press release. "This was a very difficult decision to arrive at because no one wanted to disappoint the children, but we could find no safe way to hold the event."
The organization intends to hold the event again in 2021.