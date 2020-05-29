LANCASTER, Wis. -- Lancaster City Council members voted this week to cancel all of the city's summer park and recreation activities.
In a press release, the city said the decision was made "upon the advice of the county health department, and after reviewing information by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention" in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, bathrooms and playground equipment in city parks opened today.
"The facilities will be cleaned and disinfected every morning," stated a press release.
The city's park shelters, ballfields and other fields cannot be rented until at least June 15, though they remain open for personal use.