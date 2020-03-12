Clarke University to suspend in-person classes after spring break

Clarke University announced today that it will suspend on-campus, face-to-face instruction for two weeks after the school’s spring break due to coronavirus concerns.
In a letter to students and staff, Clarke President Thom D. Chesney stated that the school will move to online instruction from March 23 through April 5. On-campus instruction is scheduled to resume April 6.
Students may remain on campus throughout this time period or return after spring break to resume class online, according to the letter.
“We understand how disappointing and disruptive this is to students and employees alike,” Chesney writes in the letter. “This decision was made to prioritize health and safety and lessen the spread of virus.”
Chesney states that the school continues to follow guidance from the City of Dubuque Health Department, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The university will remain open and adhere to normal daily operations as much as possible, according to the letter.
The school’s spring break occurs March 14–22.
The NAIA announced today that it is canceling all remaining winter championship events. Clarke’s men's basketball team was scheduled to play Xavier University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 18, in the opening round of the NAIA Division I national tournament in Kansas City, Mo.