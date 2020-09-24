SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury officials have canceled this year’s Halloween parade and trick-or-treating due to COVID-19.

The city said in a press release Wednesday that the decision was made following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.

The parade had been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In a follow-up announcement, the city clarified that it would not be “sponsoring or setting any hours for trick or treat.”

“If you as a resident wish to participate, the city has no authority or desire for the enforcement,” the announcement stated. “Please exercise caution, and if you do participate, be aware the hours of trick-or-treating could occur at any time that night.”

Tags