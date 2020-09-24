ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury officials have canceled this year’s Halloween parade and trick-or-treating due to COVID-19.
The city said in a press release Wednesday that the decision was made following a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation.
The parade had been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23.
In a follow-up announcement, the city clarified that it would not be “sponsoring or setting any hours for trick or treat.”
“If you as a resident wish to participate, the city has no authority or desire for the enforcement,” the announcement stated. “Please exercise caution, and if you do participate, be aware the hours of trick-or-treating could occur at any time that night.”