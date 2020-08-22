Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Sixteen new cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the number of positive cases to 1,878.
- Ten people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most recent state data available. An additional 24 people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 520 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday, eight fewer than one day earlier.
- With 16 new cases and 172 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 9.34%. The county’s overall rate remained at 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, there were 234 new confirmed cases and 2,360 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 9.9%.
- Elsewhere, seven new cases were reported in Clayton County as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 23 additional cases since 5 p.m. Monday. Delaware County reported five new cases, and Jones and Jackson counties each recorded two more cases.
- As of Friday evening, there were no long-term-care outbreaks in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 934 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 55,012.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, and one more in Iowa County. Crawford and Lafayette counties remained unchanged Friday at 92 and 181 respectively.
- In Wisconsin, 826 new cases were reported Friday, pushing the total to 69,059. One related death was recorded, so the state count climbed to 1,068.
- In Illinois, 2,208 new cases and 24 related deaths were reported Friday. That pushes the state’s totals to 215,929 cases, including 7,857 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County had eight additional cases Friday, following five additional
cases Thursday. In those two days, the number of tests increased by just 42, for a two-day positivity rate of 31%.