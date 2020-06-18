4 new COVID cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Cascade library to reopen Wednesday with restrictions

3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jo Daviess County

1 new COVID-19 case, 1 additional death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 137 cases statewide

TH wants to talk with workers impacted by pandemic

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, but ones in Crawford, Lafayette counties