A state COVID-19 testing site will open in Dubuque next week.
A Test Iowa clinic will be open from Monday to Friday, June 22 to 26, at Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Road in Dubuque, according to the State of Iowa's COVID-19 website.
The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the opening of the Dubuque clinic during a press conference on Thursday morning. She encouraged residents in the area to go to testiowa.com to complete an assessment and schedule an appointment to be tested.
At Test Iowa clinics, state officials partner with local health care providers, with clinics operating and staffing the sites and the state providing supplies and processing samples, according to state officials.