The first doses of a new vaccine against monkeypox and a new, bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19 now are available in select areas locally.
People can get the monkeypox vaccine in Dubuque County and Grant County, Wis., according to local public health officials, but not in some surrounding counties and only if they meet certain criteria for being at high risk of being infected with the disease.
The availability comes as, on Thursday, federal officials expressed cautious optimism about the trajectory of the monkeypox outbreak, noting new cases have fallen about 50% since their peak in August.
Nationwide, there have been about 23,000 cases, including 22 in Iowa, 64 in Wisconsin and about 1,200 in Illinois, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The (UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association) will be one of the few spots in Iowa that will have the monkeypox vaccine,” explained Dubuque County Board of Health Chairwoman Sandra Larson on Thursday. “But there is limited eligibility for who can get that shot right now. They’re still trying to ramp up supply at this point. So they are focusing on populations who have certain risk factors.”
That includes gay or bisexual men, or transgender people, and their partners, according to a UnityPoint press release. It also includes people living with HIV; who report being at a venue in which a case of monkeypox has been identified; or who report having close contact with someone suspected, probable or confirmed as having monkeypox.
The VNA notes that monkeypox is spread through close physical contact, such as direct contact with sores or rashes, contact with respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with the disease or through contact with objects or fabrics used by someone with monkeypox.
Appointments can be made in Dubuque for the two-dose vaccine by calling the VNA at 563-556-6200.
“We are glad to be able to provide this vaccine to those who are in the high-risk population,” said VNA Director and interim Dubuque County Health Department Executive Director Stacey Killian. “Prevention is key to avoid community spread.”
Surrounding Iowa counties do not have the monkeypox vaccine yet. Clayton County Public Health, for instance, is directing residents to schedule appointments at clinics in Dubuque.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, that is due to still low supply.
“Iowa’s allocation of the JYNNEOS vaccine is not sufficient to implement a statewide vaccination strategy which includes a large number of health care provider sites,” states the department’s website. “The amount of vaccine being provided to our state is only enough to vaccinate a few thousand people in Iowa,” so steps are being taken to ensure that those at the greatest risk have access to it.
Just 11 of Iowa’s 99 counties have been allocated monkeypox vaccine.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also had to limit its distribution of monkeypox vaccine, but Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said the county is one of the sites selected to receive a small supply. It was not, however, included on the state’s online list of locations distributing the vaccine, as of Thursday afternoon.
“We have monkeypox available by appointment,” Kindrai said. “All they have to do is call. It’s under emergency use authorization, though, so there are guidelines they need to qualify for here as well.”
Kindrai said the risk factors qualifying people for the vaccine in Wisconsin were the same as in Iowa.
Grant County held its first vaccine clinic on Wednesday and will have their next today.
Iowa County, Wis., also has quantities of the vaccine.
Meanwhile, area counties also have the region’s supply of the new, bivalent booster vaccine against COVID-19, which is supposed to better defend against the more contagious omicron subvariants.
Larson said that, too, is being administered by appointment in Dubuque County, at least by the VNA.
“They are doing that so when they open a vial they won’t waste it,” she said. “They want to make sure they have enough demand to use a whole vial.”
But, Larson said, most pharmacies in Dubuque County also have the new booster.
Kindrai said his department only initially ordered a small amount of the new COVID-19 vaccine.
“We have as much as we anticipated we would need,” he said. “If we need more, we can get it pretty quickly. But we expected demand to be low, which it has been.”
