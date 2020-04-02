PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Crawford County officials on Wednesday issued an advisory that owners of “seasonal or secondary” homes and properties in the county avoid visiting them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The advisory states that county officials recommend that such property owners “stay in your primary home area.”
“Due to our very limited health care infrastructure, please do not visit us now,” it states.
Such property owners who already have returned to their seasonal homes have been ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Crawford County has a high population of older adult residents,” the advisory states. “This population is at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep our older residents healthy and safe.”
One confirmed case of the coronavirus had been reported in the county as of Wednesday.