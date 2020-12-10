PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville will continue to serve as a COVID-19 surge testing site through at least Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The site features free, rapid-response COVID-19 testing available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff, according to a press release. Test results are available in approximately 15 minutes.
Testing will be conducted on Bo Ryan Court in Williams Fieldhouse. Participants are asked to park in Lot 9, between the student center and the field house.
Testing times through Dec. 22, include:
- Mondays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Testing also will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at both UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Register at doineedacovid19test.com.