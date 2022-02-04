A Dubuque-based drugstore chain is offering free, take-home PCR test kits for COVID-19 at all of its locations.

Hartig Drug is providing the test kits in a partnership with testing company eTrueNorth, according to a press release.

To receive a test, customers must complete an online assessment at iNeedaCovid19test.com, then select a Hartig Drug location. Customers are issued a voucher to pick up a test.

Specimen collection is done at home and returned to a designated drop box at Hartig on the same day as it was collected. Test results will be emailed and could take three to five business days.

Tags

Recommended for you