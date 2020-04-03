Loras College students will continue online classes through the end of this semester.
School officials on Thursday announced that they are canceling in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year, noting in a campus update that experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic will peak in the U.S. in a few weeks.
School officials originally hoped students would be able to return to in-person coursework on April 20.
Officials are having residential and campus dining facilities cleaned, and then those facilities will be locked down for the rest of the semester. Students still living on campus are receiving grab-and-go meal services.
The 2020 spring commencement also will be postponed, and officials are deciding how and when to celebrate graduating students.
The timeline for non-essential employees to work remotely has been extended until at least April 30, officials said.