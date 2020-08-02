Twenty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total number of cases to 1,514.
Dubuque County reported an additional death, to bring the county’s toll to 29.
Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties each reported three additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing their totals to 97, 90 and 137, respectively.
There were no additional cases reported in Jones County, where there total remains 122.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 545 additional cases, bringing the state’s total to 45,481. Two additional deaths increased the state’s total to 874.