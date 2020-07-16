An annual event in Stockton, Ill. known for its activities, food and live music has been canceled.
Officials with the Stockton Chamber of Commerce announced the "Fall into Stockton" event will not take place this year. The event was slated for Aug. 15 and organizers announced the cancellation via social media.
"In light of recent health precautions and restrictions the Chamber of Commerce feels as though it is in the best interest and safety of our community that our Annual Fall into Stockton event be canceled for 2020," officials wrote.
Officials expressed excitement about resuming the event in 2021.
Fall into Stockton aims to "celebrate community spirit" and features music, food, beverages and booths displaying the wares of local businesses, according to a description on the village website.