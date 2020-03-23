Two more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed again today, bringing the county's total to six.
One of the residents newly identified to have the coronavirus is between 18 and 40 years old, while the other is 61 to 80 years old.
As is typical, no additional information has been released on those cases, such as what city the individuals live in.
Statewide, officials announced another 15 cases total. The state's total now stands at 105.
There were 45 confirmed cases as of Friday, and that total had doubled by Sunday.
Dubuque County's six cases are the third most of any county in the state. Johnson County has 35 cases, while Polk has 12 confirmed cases.
Allamakee, Linn and Dallas counties also have six cases each.
However, no cases have been confirmed in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
There have been 2,043 negative tests in the state.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:30 p.m. in relation to the pandemic.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.