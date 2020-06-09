Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 372 cases at the latter time.
No additional deaths were reported during that 24-hour period, keeping the county's toll at 21.
One additional case was reported in that time frame in Jones County, so its total now is 38.
No new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware or Jackson counties. Their respective totals remain at 34, 20 and 14.
Statewide, 259 new cases were reported from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today. There were 22,177 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Fifteen more deaths were reported, putting the total at 622.