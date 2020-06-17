Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County recorded three more cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total stood at 390 cases at the latter time. There were no additional Dubuque County deaths; the toll remains at 22.
- Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties all had no additional cases. Totals in those counties are: 35, 27,14 and 41, respectively. None of the area counties had additional deaths. Clayton County has had three deaths, Delaware County, one, while Jones and Jackson have had none.
- The number of positive cases at Dubuque Specialty Care remained at 51 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the number of recovered patients also the same at 21. It is one of two long-term-care outbreaks in the Iowa portion of the TH coverage area. As of Tuesday night, Edgewood Convalescent Home still had 10 cases, with two recovered.
- Statewide, 97 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The total as of the latter time was 24,179. Eleven additional related deaths were reported during that time span. There have been 669 so far.
- Grant County, Wis., reported six additional cases between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 113. Iowa County, Wis., reported one additional case in the same time span, bringing its total to 18. Crawford and Lafayette counties each reported no additional cases, remaining at 27 and 43 respectively.
- The Crawford County Public Health Department posted a press release on social media regarding the community COVID-19 testing event held on June 12 in Prairie du Chien. Officials called it successful, noting that 276 individuals were tested, a combination of symptomatic and asymptomatic people approved. One positive case resulted from the community test. The individual who tested positive did not have contact with a confirmed case and had not traveled outside of the area, therefore is considered community spread, the press release states
- In Wisconsin, 266 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the state total to 23,198. Nine additional related deaths were added to the state’s official count, now at 703.
- In Illinois, 623 new cases and 72 additional related deaths were reported Tuesday. That pushed the state’s totals to 133,639 cases and 6,398 deaths. No additional cases or deaths have been reported in
- Jo Daviess County.