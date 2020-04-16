A proclamation issued today by Gov. Kim Reynolds tightens restrictions on residents of a 14-county region in northeast Iowa to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The region includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties, as well as major urban centers like Linn and Black Hawk counties. The area has been hit particularly hard by the novel strain of coronavirus.
Reynolds' new order prohibits virtually all social gatherings, with some exceptions, and requires residents to limit interactions to members of their own households as much as possible.
Here are five things you need to know:
1. Social gatherings, even if 10 or fewer people attend, are prohibited.
Under earlier orders, small gatherings still were permitted, though they largely were discouraged due to social distancing recommendations. Now, gatherings only will be permitted for events such as weddings and funerals. And even then, organizers must adhere to a 10-person limit.
2. The order does not require more businesses to shut down, but it does offer guidance for employers.
Reynolds previously shut down many non-essential businesses, such as hair salons, bookstores and dine-in services at restaurants. Those closures still are in effect.
However, Reynolds proclamation orders all employers who remain open to "evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely." Others are asked to evaluate and increase, if necessary, screening and hygiene practices.
3. Violation of the order is a simple misdemeanor.
The order instructs all "peace officers" to enforce its provisions. Violators could be subject to fines up to $625 and 30 days in jail.
4. The added restrictions were driven in part by the rapid spread of cases in Linn County.
Linn County is home to, by far, the most confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state. Officials have reported 280 positive cases and 22 deaths.
Outbreaks have been confirmed at two Linn County long-term care facilities, including Heritage Specialty Care, which has 107 confirmed cases.
5. The restrictions are in effect through at least April 30.
Like most business closures and social isolation restrictions implemented by Reynolds, these enhanced measures are in effect through at least April 30.