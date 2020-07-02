Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Each of the 10 counties in the TH coverage area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Twenty-seven additional cases in Dubuque County were confirmed during that same 24-hour span. The county’s total stood at 536 cases at 5 p.m. Wednesday. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and two people diagnosed with the coronavirus were hospitalized Wednesday.
- The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered in Dubuque County increased by four during this time period to 379, according to the state website. By taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered, the county had 135 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, an increase of 23 from 24 hours prior.
- The number of completed COVID-19 tests climbed by another 413 during the time frame. The county’s total of 10,647 tests ranks seventh in the state.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 38 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered.
- Elsewhere, four more cases were confirmed in Delaware County at 5 p.m. Wednesday, bringing its total to 45.
- Two more confirmed cases were reported during the time period in Jackson County and one more in Jones and Clayton counties.
- Statewide, 442 additional cases were confirmed as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, raising the total to 29,451. One more related death was recorded, so that toll climbed to 717.
- In Wisconsin, four more cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 161. Crawford County had two more, so it sits at 35, while Lafayette and Iowa counties each increased by one between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
- Statewide, another 540 confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the state’s total to 29,199. Two more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 786.
- In Illinois, an additional 828 confirmed cases and 28 related deaths were reported Wednesday. The statewide totals stood at 144,013 cases and 6,951 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported two new cases for a total of 45.