The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday changes to its protocol as it seeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Deputies responding to calls for service will conduct as much business as possible outdoors to help maintain social distancing, according to a press release.
It states that some minor calls will be handled by telephone.
Residents also are urged to avoid coming to the lobby of the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, except for sex offenders checking in on a monthly basis.
All other business, including weapons permit applications and civil processing, can be done by calling 563-589-4406 or by visiting dbqcosheriff.com.
Fingerprinting for employment will not be scheduled at this time.
Dubuque County Jail also has suspended all outside programming.