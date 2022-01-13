The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Dubuque County shot up in the week ending Wednesday, reaching levels not seen since before Thanksgiving 2020.
A total of 909 new confirmed cases were reported by the state in its weekly update, the highest seven-day total since Nov. 14 to 20, 2020, according to the Telegraph Herald’s tracking.
“We fully anticipated the number to be fairly significant,” said Mary Rose Corrigan, City of Dubuque public health specialist. “I can’t say that we would have guessed it was over 900, but it definitely does not surprise us.”
She said the case increase in part might stem from schools getting fully back in session, as well as work sites becoming more comfortable with in-person activities. She also said the new cases could be secondary spread from positive cases reported over the holidays.
“This is a pretty real picture of what’s happening now,” Corrigan said.
Samantha Kloft, interim Dubuque County Health Department director, shared data from the state that shows 100% of positive COVID-19 samples from the county sent to the state hygienic lab to be tested since the beginning of the year have been the highly transmissible omicron variant. Corrigan and Kloft did not know how many county samples were included in the state variant testing.
“But it does give us a good idea of what’s going on,” Kloft said. “Omicron is here, and it’s still spreading.”
Corrigan said the county was a bit behind national trends in terms of omicron variant presence.
“It’s predicted that the omicron surge or spike will be a few weeks long,” she said. “If that holds true, we may be on a downward trend by the end of January. What we don’t know is, will the delta variant come back as prevalent as it was before, or if a new variant will pop up.”
Robert Wethal, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center’s vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said the hospital is using monoclonal antibody therapy to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Typically, hospital staff can use three different medications in the treatment, he said. But only one of those medications works against the omicron variant.
“The supply of that infusion is going to become very, very reduced in the coming days, going from three medications to one,” he said.
Three more COVID-19-related deaths of Dubuque County residents also were reported in the week ending Wednesday. Dubuque County long has had the sixth-most related deaths among Iowa counties.
Statewide, 34,308 more residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 over the past week, while another 182 related deaths were reported.
These state-reported figures don’t convey the true spread of COVID-19 locally, however, as more people are checking their COVID-19 status via at-home tests. Those positive cases are not recorded or reported to the state.
However, Corrigan said the numbers that are reported are enough for health officials to use.
“Right now, our main concern is not the people getting over-the-counter tests,” she said. “Our concern is people that are symptomatic and not getting tested.”
In the past seven days, 30% of new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were in those ages 18 to 29. Another 18% were in the 30-to-39 group, and 16% of cases were reported in those 17 and younger.
Those three age groups are among those with the lowest number of fully vaccinated people who have received boosters as of Wednesday, according to county officials.
Corrigan said people in those age groups have an increased risk of exposure from school and work alone, but they also are more active in the community at places such as gyms and entertainment venues.
“They do have a lower risk, so they feel they can do those things perhaps more readily than the elderly population,” she said.
At Dubuque’s hospitals, 35 COVID-19 hospitalizations were reported as of Wednesday, with 75% of those people being unvaccinated.
Mary Peters, chief nursing officer at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, said the hospital has hovered around 15 to 20 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 over the past three weeks.
“We discharge a couple and get a couple right back,” she said. “It’s one baby step forward and three steps back.”
Wethal also said COVID-19 hospitalizations at MercyOne have remained steady.
“But we have seen throughout the pandemic that hospitalization really lags a week or two weeks behind the increased (case) numbers,” he said. “When we see these increased numbers, we start thinking about what’s coming.”
Peters and Wethal both said their hospitals have seen an increase in patients coming to the emergency room with symptoms in the past few weeks.
Local health officials remind residents who are asymptomatic, but believe they have COVID-19, and those who are having mild symptoms to use at-home tests from the state to check for COVID-19. Those people should not visit an emergency room to be tested.