CUBA CITY, Wis. — Following a Cuba City municipal employee’s exposure to the novel coronavirus, City Hall, the Police Department and the public library are closed as all staff members are tested for COVID-19.

The buildings will be closed through Sunday, July 12.

“We have chosen this proactive ‘all-in’ approach because the health and safety of our residents and employees will always be our primary concern,” a city announcement stated. “We will determine our reopen date based on when test results become available.”

The municipal building will be sanitized throughout the closure, and the Grant County and Lafayette County sheriff’s departments will respond to emergency calls, the announcement stated. Meanwhile, non-emergency calls will be addressed upon the building’s reopening.

