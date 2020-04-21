UPDATE
In video conference calls this morning, the leaders of the Illinois High School Association and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to cancel all spring state tournaments in their respective states.
The decision follows last week’s announcement by governors in both states to close schools through the end of the academic year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.
The IHSA sanctions spring state tournaments in girls badminton, boys gymnastics, bass fishing, boys and girls track & field, boys and girls water polo, girls soccer, boys tennis, boys and girls lacrosse, boys volleyball, baseball and softball. The WIAA offers spring sports of baseball, softball, boys golf, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys and girls track and field.
“We support the decision by Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education, and given the logistics, we simply felt we could not conduct state tournaments that meet the expectations of our member schools this spring, ” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in a press release announcing his state’s decision. “As disappointing as it may be for students, it is the right decision for their health and safety, as well as for the health and safety of the general public, as we cope with this unprecedented pandemic.”
The IHSA also suspended summer contact days, unless state government and medical leaders indicate such gatherings are safe. The board of directors will then reconsider how summer contact might be conducted and whether opportunities for schools to conduct some kind of spring athletic events might occur.
“The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure,” Anderson said. “If we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school team.
“Once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and possibly some kind of spring athletic events. Including if the number of days and dates that coaches can meet with athletes has been altered. At this point, though, all that is dependent upon state government and medical leaders giving the go ahead for such.”
The WIAA will allow 30 days of summer contact for spring coaches, but they must include member of the 2020 graduating class. Spring sport coaches can continue with virtual coaching until the conclusion of the respective state tournament.
The 30 days of coach contact would allow spring sports teams and opportunity to come together for competitions. Schools would be allowed to schedule competition opportunities to provide some closure for athletes, but only if it is deemed safe by state officials.
Anderson said the board’s thoughts are with all the impacted students, coaches and communities, especially the seniors.
“It will be difficult for them to find a silver lining in all of this, but we stress that even if they don’t get the chance to compete again at the high school level, they are better for having been a part of their respective high school teams,” he said. “By participating in high school sports and activities, they were exposed to life lessons in teamwork, leadership, and overcoming adversity that are difficult to replicate elsewhere.
“The latter is applicable now more than ever. We hope that we can band together and refocus all our efforts on supporting the doctors, nurses, first responders, and all the other essential personnel who are putting their health and safety on the line each day to keep us safe.”