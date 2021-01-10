Forty-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county total to 11,082.
Dubuque county also reported an additional related death, increasing the toll to 142 deaths.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly, to 12%.
Jackson County reported nine additional cases during the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. today, for a total of 1,856.
Clayton County had seven additional cases, for a total of 1,475.
Jones County reported six additional cases, for a total of 2,665
Delaware County had four additional cases for a total of 1,689.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of those four counties. Jones County’s toll remained at 49; Clayton County, 47; Delaware County, 35; and Jackson County, 31.
The state reports three outbreaks in area long-term-care facilities. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has 41 cases, Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque has 20 cases and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque has three cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,327 additional cases during the 24-hour span, bringing the total to 296,439 as of 11 a.m. today.
The state reported 11 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,138.