The deadline for applying for an energy assistance program in Iowa has been extended.

The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, has been extended to May 31, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Human Rights.

It states that the extension has been granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the State of Iowa’s Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration.

The program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income.

Residents apply for the energy assistance program at their local community action agency.

