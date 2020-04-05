The deadline for applying for an energy assistance program in Iowa has been extended.
The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, has been extended to May 31, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Human Rights.
It states that the extension has been granted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the State of Iowa’s Public Health Disaster Emergency declaration.
The program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income.
Residents apply for the energy assistance program at their local community action agency.