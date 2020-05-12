Dubuque County surpassed the 200-case mark today when six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced.
The county's tally now stands at 203 cases, along with seven related deaths.
However, just 77 new test results in the county were reported today, meaning that the bulk of the results from last week's "targeted testing" push still have not been announced.
Sixty-nine people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the county have recovered.
Elsewhere, five more cases were reported in Clayton County, pushing its total to 28. Three related deaths previously were reported.
No new cases were reported in Jones County, which has 34 cases, and Jackson County, which has seven. No related deaths have been recorded in either county.
With no new cases, Delaware County remains at eight cases, according to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. The state website continues to report inaccurate information for the county, which it has at 10 cases. The state also continues to report one related death, but local health officials say that also is incorrect.
Statewide, 539 new confirmed cases were reported today. The state's total now is 12,912.
Eighteen related deaths were reported, pushing the state's tally to 289.