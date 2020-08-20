EPWORTH, Iowa — Although the games remain scheduled, traditional homecoming-week activities have been canceled at Cascade and Western Dubuque high schools because of COVID-19.
Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts announced that the activities surrounding the Cascade homecoming game on Sept. 18 and the Western Dubuque game on Sept. 25 will not be held due to “the continued high positivity rates in our county.”
Canceled activities include the powder puff game, community pep assembly, parade and dance for both schools, according to the announcement.
Colpitts states that some of the canceled activities could take place in the spring if COVID-19 conditions improve.