A Dubuque County Jail inmate was confirmed today to have COVID-19.
The inmate, whose name was not released, was awaiting transport to Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
"The Dubuque County Jail has added additional quarantine measures to the measures that were already in place to prevent further exposures," a press release states.
It also said the sheriff's department on June 10 took five inmates to Iowa Medical Classification Center. Again, the names of those five were not disclosed.
"The prisoners all were tested for COVID-19 prior to being transported and were negative," the release states. "We learned today that three of those prisoners have now tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at IMCC."