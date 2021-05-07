Eleven additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 13,333.
No additional deaths were reported in the county during the 24-hour span. The county's death toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Three additional cases were reported in Jones County as of 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,972.
One additional case was reported in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,209.
No additional cases were reported in Clayton and Delaware counties between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. Their respective totals remain 1,692 and 2,082.
There were no additional deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 40, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 367,240 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 398 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported three additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, raising the total to 5,983.