In Iowa, 1,913 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the state’s total to 264,123.
The State of Iowa's COVID-19 website shows no new deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19 confirmed between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, there were 3,235 new cases today, pushing the total to 451,676.
There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,315.
In Illinois, 7,377 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 181 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 886,805 cases and 15,015 deaths.
