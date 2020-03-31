PEOSTA, Iowa – Peosta’s traditional Easter egg hunt has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Easter Bunny still will visit.
A drive-by Easter egg hunt will be held, starting at 1 p.m. and running until supplies last, on Sunday, April 5, outside Peosta Community Centre, according to an online announcement.
Children who make an Easter-themed craft can send photos of their creations to vgaff@cityofpeosta.org to enter into a prize drawing. Entries must be received by 4 p.m. Friday, April 3.