The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- There was one additional COVID-19-related death in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The death of a Jackson County resident raised the county’s toll to 41.
- Nineteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in that 24-hour period.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 55,801 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 18.5% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.6% as of 5 p.m. Friday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.7%; Delaware County, 5.4%; Jackson County, 4.3%; Jones County, 3.5%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Friday. As of Thursday, there were three Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Wednesday. Jones County had two such residents hospitalized, a decrease of three from Wednesday. Jackson County had one hospitalization, the same as Wednesday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Delaware County heath officials are asking residents on the Regional Medical Center Manchester COVID-19 vaccination waiting list that have received the vaccine elsewhere to remove their name from that list. To do so, visit regmedctr.org/removeme. Those who received the vaccine from Regional Medical Center Manchester will be automatically removed.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 824 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 348,696. Eight additional related deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,716.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, 543,193 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 18,245 from Thursday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 434 additional cases Friday, increasing the state’s total to 574,870. The state reported two fewer deaths from 24 hours earlier, lowering the death toll to 6,597.
- Wisconsin reported 1,634,977 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 28.1% of the state’s population, and 948,765 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 16.3% of the population.
- The Lafayette County Health Department is accepting appointment requests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Eligible populations are encouraged to visit forms.gle/BuowQawhStbZRmQ39.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,232,900 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, a 24-hour increase of 3,002 cases. The state reported 33 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,203.
- Illinois also reported 1,963,630 residents were fully vaccinated — 15.4% of the state’s population.
- Jo Daviess County health officials are looking to see interest in 16- to 18-year-olds in receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. If you or your child is interested, fill out the form at hipaa.jotform.com/210824373188054.