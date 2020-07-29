News in your town

22 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Organizers cancel Platteville Dairy Days due to COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

2 Prairie du Chien restaurants close following positive COVID-19 case

16 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 5 in Grant County

Local schools prepare for students with new sanitization procedures

Our opinion: This year more than ever -- get a flu shot