The impacts of the novel coronavirus have hit our tri-state communities hard.
Individuals have had their lives upended. Small businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Corporations are laying off employees. Fund-raisers and events have been canceled, cutting off crucial revenue streams for community nonprofits and arts organizations. Church pews are empty.
It’s easy to fixate on all the things we cannot do. But it’s important to focus on what we can do. Even from home, there’s much that can be done to help our communities through this pandemic.
For those who can afford to do so, write a check. Support your local nonprofits. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque has been collecting funds for those in need and already has distributed $125,000 in grant money to 14 local agencies to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic on at-risk populations, such as the elderly and low-income residents.
Donations can be made at https://www.dbqfoundation.org/fund/disaster-recovery-fund-covid-19.
If you own a company that uses N95 masks, or you happen to be a handy person who has such masks around your home, you are in possession of vital health care equipment.
People with protective equipment to donate can contact Tom Berger at the Dubuque County Emergency Management office at 563-589-4170 or Tom.Berger@dbqcoema.com to arrange a safe pick-up or drop-off donation.
The tri-state area boasts many one-of-a-kind restaurants, bars and shops, and those establishment are the lifeblood of our communities. They are what draw tourists and newcomers. These are among the amenities we love about our hometowns. We want every single one of those places to be able to throw open the doors and welcome us back when this dark time has passed. That can only happen with support throughout.
Pick-up to-go food and beverages or have meals delivered. Make purchases online at local stores. Buy gift certificates. These are the very places that donate generously to fundraisers for dozens of local groups. Now, they need our help. Find a list of restaurants open for carry-out or delivery here: https://bit.ly/2UJ4i0W.
If you are healthy and able, and have been practicing social distancing, consider giving blood. Schedule an appointment online at bloodcenter.org.
Most importantly, maintain connections with others. If you haven’t figured out how to use your smartphone to video chat, now is the time to do it. Hearing from friends and loved ones, especially with a visual connection, can go a long way to getting through these quiet days. If you have an elderly neighbor or friend, check in with them. Make sure they have what they need.
Above all, follow the medical guidelines about social distancing and hand washing. Go outside for a breath of fresh air, but don’t go to public places unless absolutely necessary.
Our communities have survived tornadoes, floods, drought and depression. We made it through difficult times with grit and determination and by working together. Now more than ever, we must summon that spirit of community and forge onward toward brighter days ahead.