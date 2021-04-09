The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Twenty-nine more Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that time frame.
- By 5 p.m. Thursday, 73,144 residents in the coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 24.2% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.4% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 4.5%; Delaware County, 5.4%; Jackson County, 4.2%; and Jones County, 4.3%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. As of Wednesday, seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of two from Tuesday. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized, the same number as Tuesday. There were two Jones County residents with the coronavirus hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday, and two Delaware County residents, an increase of one from Tuesday. Two such residents of Jackson County were hospitalized, an increase of two from Tuesday.
- Regional Medical Center Manchester is hosting two vaccine clinics next week. The first clinic will be held in Strawberry Point on Wednesday, April 14. To register, visit regmedctr.org/covid-strawberry. The second clinic will be held in Winthrop on Thursday, April 15. To register, visit regmedctr.org/covid-winthrop. The Moderna vaccine will be distributed at both. Those needing assistance accessing the online form can call 563-927-7777.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 629 additional COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday for a total of 355,452. The state reported seven additional related deaths, so the death toll rose to 5,843.
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, 711,748 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 19,727 from Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County will hold a Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic at the County Administration Building in Prairie du Chien on Monday, April 12. Health officials will also hold clinics in Wauzeka on Thursday, April 15, and in Gays Mills on Friday, April 16. To register, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health.html.
- The state reported 1,046 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 582,843. The state’s death toll increased by 14, raising the total to 6,667.
- Wisconsin reported that 1,276,478 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 21.9% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 1,269,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Thursday, a 24-hour increase of 3,739. The state reported 34 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,457.
Illinois also reported 2,571,654 residents were fully vaccinated — 20.1% of the state’s population.