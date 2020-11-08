Dubuque County elected and public health officials still are working through the logistics of providing face coverings to businesses should a countywide mask mandate be put in place.
The Dubuque County Board of Health’s second pursuit of a mask mandate would remove the burden of enforcement from businesses — an element that drew criticism in the Board of Health’s first mask recommendation. That recommendation was voted down by the county Board of Supervisors, 2-1, in early September.
With the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county continuing to soar, the Board of Health is poised to once again recommend that masks be required. The board will hold a public hearing on the matter online at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. As in the previous case, the board’s recommendation then would go to the county Board of Supervisors, which has the final say.
The latest draft still requires people older than 3 to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks.
But the draft recommendation includes some changes from the prior iteration, like removing a section that required businesses to turn away would-be customers without a face covering.
This version instead reads: “All businesses that are open to the public must post signs at their entrances informing customers of the requirement to wear face coverings while inside their business. Face coverings must be provided by the businesses for customers who do not have their own.”
This, too, raised some concerns. Supervisor Ann McDonough — one of the two county supervisors who voted against the mandate recommendation — pointed out the number of masks the new mandate would require.
“The City of Dubuque (which already passed a mandate) is not providing any face masks inside the city of Dubuque,” she said. “That’s a substantial lift to provide to every business in the county with face masks.”
Early in the pandemic, the Board of Health spent $25,000 of COVID-19 response funds to purchase 50,000 disposable masks. Those have been distributed steadily, upon request, over the past seven months.
“We just had some more go out for public distribution, so we’re down to under 10,000,” said County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger. “We’re probably going to have to order some more. But there are a lot out there now. There are a couple vendors just in Dubuque.”
Board of Health Vice Chairwoman Diane Pape-Freiburger told supervisors this week that the board expected to have to buy many masks to provide businesses if the latest proposed mandate is approved by the supervisors.