Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Sunday’s developments included:
- No new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, so the county’s total remains at 362. It is the second time in one week in which the county did not have any new cases. Additionally, no COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county’s toll remains at 21.
- One new case was reported in Delaware County, pushing its total to 20.
- Forty-nine confirmed cases continue to be reported at Dubuque Specialty Care — a total that has not budged since May 29. Fourteen of those people have recovered. It remains the only long-term-care facility at which an outbreak has occurred in Dubuque County, and there continue to be none in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
- Statewide, 189 new cases were recorded between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday. The total as of the latter time was 21,667. Six additional related deaths were reported. There have been 604 so far.
- Meanwhile, the number of positive serology tests statewide is nearing 2,000. Such tests can identify the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in people who had the coronavirus but were not diagnosed as such. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there were 62 positives in Dubuque County — a total that is equivalent to 17% of the number of confirmed cases in the county. In contrast, there have been 25 positive serology tests in Clayton County, which is about 74% of the confirmed total in that county. There have been six positives in Jackson County, two in Jones County and none in Delaware County.
- In Wisconsin, both Iowa and Lafayette counties recorded one more confirmed case. Their respective tallies stand at 17 and 33.
- No new cases were reported in Grant County, which remains at 99. As of Sunday, 18 other counties in the state had at least 100 confirmed cases.
- Statewide, 264 new cases were reported, bumping the total to 20,835. Two related deaths were recorded, so that figure now stands at 647.
- In Illinois, 867 additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday, pushing the state’s tally to 127,757. There also were 43 related deaths, so that total now stands at 5,904.