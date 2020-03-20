A City of Dubuque commission this week signed off on a request to set aside nearly $330,000 in federal funding to support the community’s response to COVID-19.
Community Development Advisory Commission members voted unanimously to recommend that the funds received by the city to aid low- to moderate-income residents be put toward an emergency shelter if one is needed to quarantine at-risk populations in Dubuque. The funding also would provide temporary drive-thru diagnostic testing.
Currently, the city does not have the capability for such testing, “but we need to be prepared, and we are planning for what sites those would be,” said city Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger.
“It would serve anyone that has concerns (of being infected) that have called in at a clinic and the clinic refers them down to that site,” she said. “We’re planning because that’s coming. There will be a lot more inundation of tests throughout communities. And so we want to be prepared.”
Dubuque City Council and federal approval still will be required before the federal funds could be set aside for emergency COVID-19 response. Council members are expected to consider the recommendation at their meeting on Monday, March 23.
The commission recommended more than $129,000 to pay for drive-thru testing for COVID-19.
No decisions have been made on the number of sites or their locations, said city spokesman Randy Gehl.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.
On Thursday afternoon, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Dubuque County. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects that the virus’ spread will worsen over the next few days. Homeless people and families are especially vulnerable, due to lack of access to medical resources, proper hygiene and stable shelter, according to federal, state and local health officials
Commission members also voted to recommend allocating $200,000 to potentially set up an emergency shelter. It would be used to quarantine homeless individuals who develop a fever, cough and respiratory symptoms linked to the coronavirus.
“We’ve identified a few facilities willing to be those shelters and have the correct spacing,” Steger said. “If we have a call saying we need to quarantine somebody, we can have it ready in 24 hours.”
The city would draw from the federal funding as needed.
“There is not a need for these things today ... so this is a forward-looking set-aside that allows the funding to be ready to be used in an emergency,” Steger said.
Unused funds would revert back to supporting nonprofit programs and community projects that aid low- to moderate-income and at-risk populations in Dubuque.
She said officials contacted homeless and emergency shelters in the city and none were at capacity.
Rick Mihm, executive director of Dubuque Rescue Mission, said the shelter at 398 Main St. had seven open beds Thursday.
The site is staggering meals and limiting the number of homeless fed in its dining space to no more than 10 at a time. The shelter feeds about 220 people per day.
“And we wipe down the space twice a day — every handle, every button and every switch,” Mihm said. “Food is all to-go, except for those who are elderly, disabled or have special needs and our 30 residents.”