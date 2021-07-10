The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- Two additional cases were reported in Clayton County, Iowa.
- One additional case each was reported in Jackson County, Iowa, and in Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
- As of Friday, 149,490 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.7% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Iowa health officials announced that county hospitalization figures now will be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most-recent county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident of Dubuque County with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 269 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 374,627. The state’s related death toll remained at 6,149.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,532,516 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 115 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 613,599. The state’s death toll rose by 21 to 7,356.
- As of Friday, 2,941,003 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,395,497 COVID-19 cases as of Friday, an increase of 645 cases from Thursday. The state’s death toll rose by eight to 23,297.
- As of Friday, 5,931,652 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.