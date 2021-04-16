The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Sixteen more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have the coronavirus between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
- There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in any of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area during that time.
- By 5 p.m. Thursday, 83,129 residents in the TH’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 27.6% of the population.
- Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 5.8% as of 5 p.m. Thursday. Rates for other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 5.2%; Delaware County, 5.2%; Jackson County, 4.5%; and Jones County, 3.7%. The statewide 14-day positivity rate was 4.7%.
- The state provided new county-level hospitalization data on Thursday. The most-recent data stated that, as of Monday, 10 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized — an increase of one from Sunday. Three such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized — the same as reported Sunday. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized — the same as reported Sunday. One such resident of Jackson County was hospitalized — a decrease of one. One such resident of Clayton County was hospitalized on Monday — an increase of one.
- In Dubuque, COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available for today at the Kennedy Mall clinic through Union Family Pharmacy.
- .
- As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations on Dodge Street and Northwest Arterial in Dubuque have vaccination appointments available.
- .
- Statewide, Iowa reported 536 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 358,794. The state reported 13 new deaths, raising the death toll to 5,870.
- As of Thursday, 833,502 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 18,350 from Wednesday.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County health officials announced two Pfizer vaccination clinics next week. Both will take place at the National Guard Armory in Prairie du Chien on Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22.
. To register for Thursday’s clinic, visit
- .
- Wisconsin reported 943 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, increasing its total to 588,504. The state’s death toll increased by three to 6,698.
- Wisconsin reported that 1.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated as of Thursday, or 25.8% of the population.
- In Illinois, there were 3,581 new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, for a state total of 1,292,515. The state reported 39 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,609.
- Illinois also reported nearly 3.1 million residents were fully vaccinated — 24.2% of the state’s population.