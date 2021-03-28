The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Saturday’s developments included:
- Nineteen additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that 24-hour period.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. As of Thursday, there were three Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Wednesday. Jones County had two such residents hospitalized, a decrease of three from Wednesday. Jackson County had one hospitalization, the same as Wednesday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 483 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 349,179. Two additional related deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,718.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 566,498 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 23,305 from Friday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 450 additional cases Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 575,320. The state reported one additional death from 24 hours earlier, increasing the death toll to 6,598.
- Wisconsin reported 1,674,882 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 28.8% of the state’s population, and 978,416 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 16.9% of the population.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,235,578 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, a 24-hour increase of 2,678 cases. The state reported 25 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,228.
- Illinois also reported 2,016,629 residents were fully vaccinated — 15.8% of the state’s population.