More than 70 new COVID-19 testing sites have opened in communities across Wisconsin and will serve anyone who lives or works in the state at no cost, according to a press release.
Several sites are located in southwest Wisconsin. They include:
- Crawford County, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 1, Hoffman Hall, 1600 S. Wacouta Ave., Prairie du Chien.
- Grant County, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 4, Platteville Family Aquatic Center, 1155 N. Fourth St.
- Grant County, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 11 and 24 and Dec. 8, Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 E. Elm St., Lancaster.
- Iowa County, 10 a.m. to noon, alternating Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 20, Iowa County Health and Human Services, 303 W. Chapel St., Dodgeville.
- Lafayette County, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, Lafayette County Multipurpose Building, 11974 Ames Road, Darlington.
Those living in Wisconsin can pre-register for testing using COVID Connect at www.bit.ly/ 2TLkLlf.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encourages anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive to get tested.
A map of testing sites across the state also is available at www.bit.ly/34MKwrT.