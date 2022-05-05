A total of 123 COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County were confirmed in the week ending Wednesday, the highest total in 10 weeks, and nearly half of those new cases were among residents 60 or older.
But no related deaths were reported among county residents for the seventh straight week, and the number of people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized in Dubuque remained in the single digits for the 13th straight week.
While officials say that the number of COVID-19 cases reported to the state continues to represent only a fraction of the Dubuque County residents with the coronavirus, as many people opt for at-home tests now, there has not been a corresponding rise in hospitalizations or deaths at this point.
“With the increase in cases, the only reason it’s not alarming right now is that our deaths and hospitalizations are still under control or very few,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan. “The actual fact of the cases increasing is alarming to me.”
Hendrik Schultz, infectious disease expert and chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinics and Health Plans, said that if the county is lucky, this is the pattern residents can expect in years to come.
“We will have high tide in tests among the community, but we won’t necessarily find a lot in the hospitals,” he said. “If we have an infection level that is rising in the community but does not make anybody really sick, I can live with that.”
Corrigan said one reason that cases are rising but instances of severe illness from COVID-19 are not is because many new cases were among the older population.
“It’s clearly correlated with waning immunity, which is more frequent in the older adult population,” she said. “The fact that the elderly population has a higher incidence of vaccination rates filters over into fewer hospitalizations, duration of hospitalization and less death because that vaccination is protecting them the most from those factors, even though they still get the disease.”
Schultz cited an April study of 500,000 people in Israel that showed older people’s immunity to COVID-19 waning faster than that of younger people.